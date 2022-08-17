CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD – Get Rating) has been assigned a €75.00 ($76.53) price objective by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($53.06) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($81.63) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Get CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of EVD opened at €58.00 ($59.18) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €53.62 and its 200-day moving average price is €59.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.35. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €48.18 ($49.16) and a 1-year high of €72.68 ($74.16).

About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.