CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD – Get Rating) has been assigned a €75.00 ($76.53) price objective by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.31% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($53.06) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($81.63) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of EVD opened at €58.00 ($59.18) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €53.62 and its 200-day moving average price is €59.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.35. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €48.18 ($49.16) and a 1-year high of €72.68 ($74.16).
About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA
CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.
