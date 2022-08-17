Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) PT Raised to C$9.00 at TD Securities

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Timbercreek Financial from C$9.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$10.50 target price (up from C$10.40) on shares of Timbercreek Financial in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Timbercreek Financial to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Laurentian decreased their target price on Timbercreek Financial from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

TF opened at C$8.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.96. Timbercreek Financial has a 52-week low of C$7.83 and a 52-week high of C$9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 122.75, a current ratio of 125.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.47. The stock has a market cap of C$725.80 million and a P/E ratio of 18.00.

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

