Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Raised to C$47.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 52.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.09.

Shares of TSE:VET opened at C$30.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.68. The company has a market cap of C$5.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.56. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of C$7.06 and a 52 week high of C$34.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.36.

In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,658,270. In other Vermilion Energy news, Director Judy Ann Steele acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$24.89 per share, with a total value of C$49,787.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at C$49,787. Also, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,658,270.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

