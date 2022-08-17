Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €65.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) received a €65.00 ($66.33) price target from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($76.53) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($76.53) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($61.22) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays set a €69.50 ($70.92) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Delivery Hero Price Performance

ETR DHER opened at €52.68 ($53.76) on Monday. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of €23.88 ($24.37) and a twelve month high of €134.95 ($137.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion and a PE ratio of -11.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €40.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of €40.82.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

