Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €34.00 by UBS Group

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) has been assigned a €34.00 ($34.69) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s previous close.

1COV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($80.61) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($51.02) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($44.90) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

ETR:1COV opened at €32.98 ($33.65) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €34.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €41.65. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €30.73 ($31.36) and a fifty-two week high of €60.24 ($61.47). The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.57, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

