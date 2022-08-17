Oppenheimer Comments on Terminix Global Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TMX)

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Terminix Global in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Terminix Global’s current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Terminix Global’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Terminix Global from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Terminix Global Stock Up 0.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE TMX opened at $45.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.24. Terminix Global has a twelve month low of $36.30 and a twelve month high of $48.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 85.04 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMX. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Terminix Global during the fourth quarter worth about $93,165,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Terminix Global by 258.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,402,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,896 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in Terminix Global by 292.4% during the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,937,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,955 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Terminix Global by 94.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,447,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,533 shares during the period. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Terminix Global by 61.0% during the second quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 2,810,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Terminix Global Company Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

