Zacks Small Cap Weighs in on POET Technologies Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (CVE:PTK)

POET Technologies Inc. (CVE:PTK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for POET Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 10th. Zacks Small Cap analyst L. Thompson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for POET Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for POET Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of POET Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

POET Technologies Stock Down 4.9 %

About POET Technologies

Shares of CVE:PTK opened at C$4.25 on Monday. POET Technologies has a 12 month low of C$4.20 and a 12 month high of C$13.65. The company has a current ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$155.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87.

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods.

