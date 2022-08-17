Pasofino Gold (CVE:VEIN) Price Target Cut to C$1.20

Pasofino Gold (CVE:VEIN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.20 to C$1.20 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 81.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Pasofino Gold Trading Up 17.9 %

Shares of CVE VEIN opened at C$0.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$27.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91. Pasofino Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.56 and a 12 month high of C$1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.80.

About Pasofino Gold

Pasofino Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It has an option to acquire a 49% interest in the Dugbe gold project covering an area of 2,559 square kilometers situated in southern Liberia. The company was formerly known as Enforcer Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pasofino Gold Limited in October 2019.

