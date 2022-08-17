Pasofino Gold (CVE:VEIN) Price Target Cut to C$1.20

Pasofino Gold (CVE:VEIN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.20 to C$1.20 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 81.82% from the stock’s previous close.
Pasofino Gold Trading Up 17.9 %
Shares of CVE VEIN opened at C$0.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$27.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91. Pasofino Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.56 and a 12 month high of C$1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.80.
About Pasofino Gold
