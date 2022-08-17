Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Given New C$100.00 Price Target at Barclays

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TD. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Fundamental Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$97.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$101.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:TD opened at C$88.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$159.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.99. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$77.27 and a one year high of C$109.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$84.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$93.56.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C$2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.88 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$11.26 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300002 earnings per share for the current year.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

