Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$14.00

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$14.75 to C$14.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NXR.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lowered shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.25 target price on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Get Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$2.09 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$1.09 and a 1-year high of C$2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$234.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33.

About Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the ÂREITÂ) was established under the laws of Ontario pursuant to its declaration of trust, as amended and restated effective April 28, 2014 and November 28, 2017. The REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust which owns and operates commercial real estate properties in Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.