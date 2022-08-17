CIBC Raises SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target to C$33.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at CIBC from C$32.75 to C$33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.92% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$33.25.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Price Performance

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst stock opened at C$29.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$5.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$28.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.92. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52-week low of C$26.32 and a 52-week high of C$33.48.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

