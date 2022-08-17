Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Given New C$68.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 56.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WPM. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$85.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$76.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$67.54.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 0.8 %

WPM opened at C$43.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$46.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$53.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.29. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$40.52 and a 52 week high of C$65.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Activity at Wheaton Precious Metals

About Wheaton Precious Metals

In related news, Director Eduardo Luna sold 17,000 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.61, for a total value of C$894,293.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,895,099.96.

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.