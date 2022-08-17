Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target Cut to C$15.00

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 62.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on WDO. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.50 price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners raised Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.64.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

Wesdome Gold Mines Price Performance

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at C$9.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.60. Wesdome Gold Mines has a one year low of C$8.82 and a one year high of C$16.77.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.