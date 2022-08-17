LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €811.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) has been given a €811.00 ($827.55) price target by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €800.00 ($816.33) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($714.29) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays set a €825.00 ($841.84) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €710.00 ($724.49) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €750.00 ($765.31) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Price Performance

Shares of EPA MC opened at €698.90 ($713.16) on Monday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a twelve month low of €195.45 ($199.44) and a twelve month high of €260.55 ($265.87). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €615.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of €624.01.

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.