JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) PT Set at €13.80 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC – Get Rating) has been given a €13.80 ($14.08) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 13.21% from the stock’s previous close.

DEC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €19.80 ($20.20) price target on JCDecaux in a research note on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($16.33) price target on JCDecaux in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.50 ($26.02) price target on JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €16.90 ($17.24) price target on JCDecaux in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($22.45) price objective on JCDecaux in a report on Monday, May 9th.

EPA:DEC opened at €15.90 ($16.22) on Monday. JCDecaux has a 12-month low of €27.02 ($27.57) and a 12-month high of €36.90 ($37.65). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €16.24 and a 200 day moving average price of €19.51.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

