Raymond James Lowers Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Price Target to C$7.75

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Maverix Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Maverix Metals Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of Maverix Metals stock opened at C$5.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.76. Maverix Metals has a 1 year low of C$3.26 and a 1 year high of C$5.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$621.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

