Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Boyd Group Services Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Boyd Group Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.89. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Under Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.57 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$180.00 to C$221.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$156.00 to C$194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$195.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$150.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$168.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$217.86.

Shares of TSE:BYD opened at C$189.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$148.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$156.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.07 billion and a PE ratio of 182.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.27, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.68. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of C$117.48 and a 52-week high of C$267.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.144 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 43.32%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

