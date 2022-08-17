Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Baylin Technologies Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:BYL)

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Baylin Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.05). Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.10 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Baylin Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Baylin Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Baylin Technologies Trading Down 4.9 %

TSE BYL opened at C$0.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.25 million and a P/E ratio of -0.44. Baylin Technologies has a 52-week low of C$0.37 and a 52-week high of C$1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 523.70.

About Baylin Technologies

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. It offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antennas for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), small cell system antennas, and base station antennas (BSA) for original equipment manufacturer, DAS, BSA, and small cell markets.

