Cormark Comments on 98532 (KMP.TO)’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:KMP)

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO) in a report issued on Friday, August 12th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. Cormark also issued estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO)’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS.
Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 98532 (KMP.TO) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.
Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.
