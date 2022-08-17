KeyCorp Weighs in on Six Flags Entertainment Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note issued on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the company will earn $1.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.07. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Six Flags Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $2.46 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $25.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.19. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 2.20. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $47.24.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $435.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.50 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Six Flags Entertainment

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 644.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Six Flags Entertainment

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,467,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,996,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.34 per share, with a total value of $1,467,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,475,000 shares in the company, valued at $277,996,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer bought 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.28 per share, with a total value of $6,402,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,750,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,980,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 653,325 shares of company stock worth $16,290,912 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

