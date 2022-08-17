Brokers Offer Predictions for Pason Systems Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Pason Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Pason Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pason Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PSI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.25 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$23.00 price target (up from C$22.00) on shares of Pason Systems in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$19.58.

TSE:PSI opened at C$13.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.71. Pason Systems has a 1-year low of C$7.61 and a 1-year high of C$17.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is currently 35.14%.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

