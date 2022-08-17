STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:SSKN)

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research note issued on Thursday, August 11th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for STRATA Skin Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

STRATA Skin Sciences Stock Performance

STRATA Skin Sciences stock opened at $1.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average is $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.30. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $1.95. The company has a market cap of $34.72 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in STRATA Skin Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in STRATA Skin Sciences by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 865,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 67,029 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in STRATA Skin Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Western Standard LLC lifted its position in STRATA Skin Sciences by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,217,446 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 219,119 shares during the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

