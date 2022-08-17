STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:SSKN)

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research note issued on Thursday, August 11th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for STRATA Skin Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.
STRATA Skin Sciences Stock Performance
STRATA Skin Sciences stock opened at $1.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average is $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.30. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $1.95. The company has a market cap of $34.72 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.89.
STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile
STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.
