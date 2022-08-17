Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Canadian Tire Co., Limited’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:CTC)

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Tire in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 12th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.98.

CTC stock opened at C$284.25 on Monday. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of C$250.00 and a 1-year high of C$425.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$304.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$340.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.11, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $1.625 dividend. This represents a $6.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Canadian Tire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.92%.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

