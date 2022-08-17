Raymond James Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Emera in a report issued on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Emera’s current full-year earnings is $3.25 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Emera’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Emera from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded Emera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$65.00 to C$68.99 in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Emera from C$63.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Emera from C$66.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$65.64.

Emera Stock Up 0.5 %

Emera Increases Dividend

Shares of TSE EMA opened at C$61.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.47 billion and a PE ratio of 27.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$60.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$61.25. Emera has a 12-month low of C$56.87 and a 12-month high of C$65.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.663 dividend. This is a positive change from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.13%.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

