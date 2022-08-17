Centerra Gold Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a report released on Thursday, August 11th. Cormark analyst R. Gray forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CG. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.25 to C$8.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.75 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$10.57.

Shares of CG stock opened at C$6.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.40. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of C$6.11 and a 52 week high of C$13.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 3.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.25%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

