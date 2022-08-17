Desjardins Comments on Stantec Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stantec in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 11th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.68. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $2.33 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stantec’s FY2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on STN. Atb Cap Markets raised Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $50.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Stantec has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $58.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 41.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Stantec by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,225,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,982 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Stantec by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,894,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,877 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Stantec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,496,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Stantec by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,644,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,529,000 after purchasing an additional 772,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Stantec by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,031,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,997,000 after purchasing an additional 517,563 shares during the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

