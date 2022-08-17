Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) PT Raised to C$16.25

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at CIBC from C$15.75 to C$16.25 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SIA. TD Securities cut their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.47.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Sienna Senior Living Price Performance

SIA stock opened at C$14.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.60, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.30. Sienna Senior Living has a 52-week low of C$12.32 and a 52-week high of C$16.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.19.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.