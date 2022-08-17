Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) PT Raised to C$42.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUSGet Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$44.00 price target on Russel Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Standpoint Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective (up from C$39.00) on shares of Russel Metals in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.50.

Shares of TSE RUS opened at C$30.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of C$1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 4.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.47. Russel Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$23.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.57.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

