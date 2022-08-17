Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) PT Raised to C$44.00

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$39.00 to C$44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 94.95% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Pan American Silver to a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Pan American Silver Stock Down 1.5 %

PAAS stock opened at C$22.57 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$25.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.69. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$22.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

