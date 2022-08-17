Eight Capital Lowers Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Price Target to C$3.25

Mogo (TSE:MOGO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Eight Capital from C$3.27 to C$3.25 in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 94.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MOGO. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Mogo in a report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Mogo from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Mogo Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Mogo stock opened at C$1.67 on Monday. Mogo has a 12-month low of C$1.04 and a 12-month high of C$8.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.12. The stock has a market cap of C$126.84 million and a PE ratio of -2.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.16.

About Mogo

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to get in control of their financial health. It offers Mogo app to access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection and monthly credit score monitoring; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; and MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans.

