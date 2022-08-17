BMO Capital Markets Lowers MDA (TSE:MDA) Price Target to C$10.00

MDA (TSE:MDA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.29% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of MDA from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

MDA Price Performance

Shares of TSE MDA opened at C$9.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. MDA has a fifty-two week low of C$7.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.80. The company has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 83.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.20.

About MDA

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that provide satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance.

