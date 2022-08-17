OSI Systems (OSIS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of OSIS opened at $100.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.72. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $76.09 and a 52-week high of $101.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 35,057 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $2,720,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,636,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 287,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,448,000 after purchasing an additional 22,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,776,000 after purchasing an additional 19,393 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

