Brinker International (EAT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brinker International Price Performance

NYSE EAT opened at $33.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.39. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $21.47 and a 1-year high of $55.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Brinker International by 397.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,521 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Brinker International by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Brinker International by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth $531,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Brinker International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,643,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,209,000 after purchasing an additional 42,373 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Brinker International Company Profile

EAT has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Brinker International from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

