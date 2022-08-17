Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.
Daiichi Sankyo Stock Performance
DSNKY stock opened at $31.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.78 and a 200-day moving average of $24.08. Daiichi Sankyo has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $32.35.
Daiichi Sankyo Company Profile
