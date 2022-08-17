Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Daiichi Sankyo Stock Performance

DSNKY stock opened at $31.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.78 and a 200-day moving average of $24.08. Daiichi Sankyo has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $32.35.

Get Daiichi Sankyo alerts:

Daiichi Sankyo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited researches and develops, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers trastuzumab deruxtecan, an anti-cancer agent and anti-HER2 antibody drug conjugate; mirogabalin for pain treatment; teneligliptin/canagliflozin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; lacosamide anti-epileptic agent; prasugrel, an antiplatelet agent; denosumab for osteoporosis and bone disorders; teneligliptin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; edoxaban, an anticoagulant; esomeprazole for ulcer treatment; memantine for treating Alzheimer's disease; and laninamivir for anti-influenza treatment.

Receive News & Ratings for Daiichi Sankyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiichi Sankyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.