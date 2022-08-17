Bank of America Trims Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Target Price to $51.50

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $60.60 to $51.50 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FUTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Futu from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. CLSA lowered Futu from an underperform rating to a sell rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Futu presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

Get Futu alerts:

Futu Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $40.93 on Friday. Futu has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $114.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Futu

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $209.51 million during the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 33.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Futu will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Futu in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the second quarter worth $58,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Futu by 25.2% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Futu by 71.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the second quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

About Futu

(Get Rating)

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.