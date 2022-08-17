Kuke Music (KUKE) to Release Earnings on Friday

Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 19th.

Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kuke Music had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter.

Kuke Music Stock Performance

NYSE KUKE opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.80. Kuke Music has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kuke Music

Kuke Music Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kuke Music stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kuke Music Holding Limited ( NYSE:KUKE Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Kuke Music at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Music Learning Business; and Music Events and Performances Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions.

