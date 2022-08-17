Kuke Music (KUKE) to Release Earnings on Friday

Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 19th.
Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kuke Music had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter.
Kuke Music Stock Performance
NYSE KUKE opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.80. Kuke Music has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.37.
Kuke Music Company Profile
Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Music Learning Business; and Music Events and Performances Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions.
