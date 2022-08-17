Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Lifted to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $14.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PAGP. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Plains GP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Plains GP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Plains GP Stock Up 1.2 %

Plains GP stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Plains GP has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $12.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average is $11.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.71.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $16.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plains GP will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plains GP

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 407.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the second quarter worth about $793,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 7.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 5.4% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 130,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 6,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the second quarter worth about $224,000. 90.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Featured Stories

