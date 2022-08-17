Opera (OPRA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 18th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Opera Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:OPRA opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. Opera has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $10.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.37 million, a P/E ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on Opera from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Opera

About Opera

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Opera by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Opera by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Opera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Opera by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 15,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Opera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

