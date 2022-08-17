Opera (OPRA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 18th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Opera Trading Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ:OPRA opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. Opera has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $10.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.37 million, a P/E ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 1.13.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on Opera from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Opera
About Opera
Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Opera (OPRA)
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
- Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.