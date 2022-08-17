Globant (GLOB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its Q2 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $401.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.41 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Globant to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GLOB stock opened at $234.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.41 and a 200-day moving average of $219.22. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.50 and a beta of 1.50. Globant has a twelve month low of $159.56 and a twelve month high of $354.62.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLOB. Cowen decreased their target price on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Globant to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Globant from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded Globant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Globant by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Globant by 268.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Globant by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

