Ventas, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share (NYSE:VTR)

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ventas in a report released on Friday, August 12th. Capital One Financial analyst now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.73. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ventas’ current full-year earnings is $3.01 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ventas’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.80.

Ventas Stock Performance

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Shares of VTR stock opened at $50.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,012.40, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.89. Ventas has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $64.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 3,600.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $981,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,335,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

