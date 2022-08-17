Brokers Issue Forecasts for WW International, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for WW International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 11th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for WW International’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for WW International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $269.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.44 million. WW International had a net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WW. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of WW International from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of WW International from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WW International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

NASDAQ:WW opened at $7.27 on Monday. WW International has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $24.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average of $7.01. The firm has a market cap of $511.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WW International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of WW International by 9.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 13,311 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in WW International by 56.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 42,859 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in WW International during the second quarter worth $475,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in WW International by 20.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 10,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in WW International by 308.7% during the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 51,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 38,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile



WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

