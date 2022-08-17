Andrew Beach Purchases 40 Shares of SThree plc (LON:STEM) Stock

SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Rating) insider Andrew Beach bought 40 shares of SThree stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 372 ($4.49) per share, with a total value of £148.80 ($179.80).

Andrew Beach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 25th, Andrew Beach purchased 5,046 shares of SThree stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 396 ($4.78) per share, for a total transaction of £19,982.16 ($24,144.71).

On Tuesday, July 12th, Andrew Beach purchased 41 shares of SThree stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 364 ($4.40) per share, for a total transaction of £149.24 ($180.33).

On Monday, June 13th, Andrew Beach purchased 42 shares of SThree stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.35) per share, for a total transaction of £151.20 ($182.70).

On Tuesday, May 17th, Andrew Beach purchased 42 shares of SThree stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 361 ($4.36) per share, for a total transaction of £151.62 ($183.20).

SThree Stock Performance

Shares of STEM stock opened at GBX 378 ($4.57) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £505.67 million and a P/E ratio of 945.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 366.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 387.27. SThree plc has a 12 month low of GBX 312.50 ($3.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 610 ($7.37).

SThree Cuts Dividend

About SThree

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. SThree’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley Associates, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, and Newington International brands.

