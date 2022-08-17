Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Petco Health and Wellness has set its FY23 guidance at $0.97-1.00 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $0.97-$1.00 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Petco Health and Wellness to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WOOF stock opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $26.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.62.

In related news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $102,310.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,955.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,174,000 after acquiring an additional 178,589 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 215,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 16,814 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 1,536.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 188,696 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 140,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 311,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 29,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

