Peter Harkness Acquires 20,000 Shares of GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA) Stock

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Rating) insider Peter Harkness purchased 20,000 shares of GlobalData stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,264 ($15.27) per share, with a total value of £252,800 ($305,461.58).

GlobalData Stock Performance

DATA stock opened at GBX 1,255 ($15.16) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 6,275.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,064.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,184.78. GlobalData Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 900 ($10.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,600 ($19.33). The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.55.

Get GlobalData alerts:

GlobalData Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a GBX 7.70 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. GlobalData’s payout ratio is currently 96.50%.

About GlobalData

GlobalData Plc provides business information in the form of proprietary data, analytics, and insights in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance advertising services. It serves aerospace, defense, and security; apparel; automotive; banking and payments; construction; consumer; foodservices; healthcare; insurance; medical devices; mining; oil and gas; packaging; pharmaceutical; power; retail; technology; travel and tourism; and sport industries, as well as public sectors.

See Also

