B. Riley Weighs in on Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Bowman Consulting Group in a research report issued on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bowman Consulting Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bowman Consulting Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Bowman Consulting Group Trading Down 8.1 %

Shares of BWMN stock opened at $15.73 on Tuesday. Bowman Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average is $15.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.93 million, a P/E ratio of 314.66 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Transactions at Bowman Consulting Group

Institutional Trading of Bowman Consulting Group

In other news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $40,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,949,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $358,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the period. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

