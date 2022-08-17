C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) Insider Patrick McMahon Purchases 60 Shares

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Rating) insider Patrick McMahon purchased 60 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.40) per share, for a total transaction of £119.40 ($144.27).

Patrick McMahon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 19th, Patrick McMahon purchased 5,000 shares of C&C Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.32) per share, for a total transaction of £9,600 ($11,599.81).

On Friday, July 15th, Patrick McMahon bought 67 shares of C&C Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.20) per share, with a total value of £121.94 ($147.34).

On Wednesday, June 15th, Patrick McMahon bought 62 shares of C&C Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.39) per share, with a total value of £122.76 ($148.33).

C&C Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON CCR opened at GBX 192.80 ($2.33) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.07. C&C Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 168.60 ($2.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 269.60 ($3.26). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 192.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 200.25. The stock has a market cap of £757.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,410.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About C&C Group

A number of analysts recently commented on CCR shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.62) target price on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 288 ($3.48) target price on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

Further Reading

