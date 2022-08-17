Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Trading Up 3.8% After Analyst Upgrade

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $41.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Victoria’s Secret & Co. traded as high as $41.51 and last traded at $41.51. Approximately 1,426 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,315,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.98.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen started coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.23.

Institutional Trading of Victoria’s Secret & Co.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 7,204,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,800 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,366,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,904,000 after purchasing an additional 237,651 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 2,727,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,296,000 after purchasing an additional 975,637 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,340,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,208,000 after purchasing an additional 99,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,289,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,338,000 after purchasing an additional 764,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Up 7.0 %

The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.26. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 138.53%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

