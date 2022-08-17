Analysts Set Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Target Price at $50.72

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.72.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chewy from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Chewy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Chewy from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chewy from $62.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.
Chewy Stock Performance
NYSE CHWY opened at $50.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.64. Chewy has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $94.25. The stock has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.43 and a beta of 0.39.
Insider Activity
In other Chewy news, Director James A. Star purchased 181,478 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $4,979,756.32. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 325,987 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,945,083.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Star purchased 36,127 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.71 per share, with a total value of $1,001,079.17. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 110,949 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,396.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 362,791 shares of company stock valued at $10,121,309. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. CWM LLC bought a new position in Chewy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Chewy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Chewy by 254.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Chewy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Chewy during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.
About Chewy
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
