Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVF) Receives $6.30 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.30.

GETVF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut Mediaset España Comunicación from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Mediaset España Comunicación from €5.50 ($5.61) to €5.90 ($6.02) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Trading Down 11.9 %

Shares of GETVF stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.30. Mediaset España Comunicación has a 1 year low of $2.59 and a 1 year high of $5.80.

Company Profile

Mediaset España Comunicación, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the television broadcasting business in Spain. The company operates seven television channels comprising TELECINCO, FactorÃ­a de FicciÃ³n, BOING, Cuatro, Divinity, Energy, and Be Mad. It is also involved in the production and broadcast of audiovisual content; provision of news agency services; exploitation of advertising space on television channels; and advertising promotion activities.

