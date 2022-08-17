Brokerages Set PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Price Target at $21.14

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.14.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLBY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on PLBY Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on PLBY Group from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on PLBY Group from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get PLBY Group alerts:

PLBY Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of PLBY Group stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.50. PLBY Group has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $43.25. The company has a market capitalization of $248.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLBY Group

PLBY Group ( NASDAQ:PLBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 12.84% and a negative net margin of 23.74%. The business had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. PLBY Group’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PLBY Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in PLBY Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in PLBY Group by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in PLBY Group by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares in the last quarter. Vista Finance LLC purchased a new position in PLBY Group during the fourth quarter valued at $513,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in PLBY Group by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 256,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 37,634 shares in the last quarter.

About PLBY Group

(Get Rating)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.