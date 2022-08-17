Brokerages Set PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Price Target at $21.14

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2022

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBYGet Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.14.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLBY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on PLBY Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on PLBY Group from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on PLBY Group from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

PLBY Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of PLBY Group stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.50. PLBY Group has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $43.25. The company has a market capitalization of $248.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 12.84% and a negative net margin of 23.74%. The business had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. PLBY Group’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PLBY Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLBY Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in PLBY Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in PLBY Group by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in PLBY Group by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares in the last quarter. Vista Finance LLC purchased a new position in PLBY Group during the fourth quarter valued at $513,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in PLBY Group by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 256,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 37,634 shares in the last quarter.

About PLBY Group

(Get Rating)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.